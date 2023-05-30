Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Save The World”

New Music May 30, 2023 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Save The World”

New Music May 30, 2023 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

This is a big year for the great country-rock singer and songwriter Jason Isbell. He’s already been the subject of the pretty-great HBO documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed, and he’s got a role in the much-anticipated new Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon. In a week and a half, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release their new album Weathervanes, and we’ve already posted a bunch of its songs: “Death Wish,” “Middle Of The Morning,” “Cast Iron Skillet.” Today, Isbell has shared another song, and it’s a heavy one.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s latest is called “Save The World,” and it opens with a scenario that feels tragically, terrifyingly familiar. Isbell gets on a plane in the morning without checking the news, but he soon hears that “somebody shot up a classroom again.” This one is about Uvalde: “When you said the cops just let ’em die, I heard the shaking in your voice.”

As the song goes on, Isbell sings about panicking in public places, imagining that more shooters are out there and threatening his family, knowing that our authorities aren’t going to stop them. It’s a call-to-action song, and it hits hard. Listen below.

Weathervanes is out 6/9 on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “3”

2 days ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

1 day ago 0

Roger Waters Releases Statement About Berlin Concert Controversy

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Sang Half A Dozen Songs Live For The First Time At First Show Since 2019

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest