This is a big year for the great country-rock singer and songwriter Jason Isbell. He’s already been the subject of the pretty-great HBO documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed, and he’s got a role in the much-anticipated new Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon. In a week and a half, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release their new album Weathervanes, and we’ve already posted a bunch of its songs: “Death Wish,” “Middle Of The Morning,” “Cast Iron Skillet.” Today, Isbell has shared another song, and it’s a heavy one.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s latest is called “Save The World,” and it opens with a scenario that feels tragically, terrifyingly familiar. Isbell gets on a plane in the morning without checking the news, but he soon hears that “somebody shot up a classroom again.” This one is about Uvalde: “When you said the cops just let ’em die, I heard the shaking in your voice.”

As the song goes on, Isbell sings about panicking in public places, imagining that more shooters are out there and threatening his family, knowing that our authorities aren’t going to stop them. It’s a call-to-action song, and it hits hard. Listen below.

Weathervanes is out 6/9 on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.