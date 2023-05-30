Denver hardcore band Destiny Bond are about to release their debut album on their hometown Convulse Records. Be My Vengeance, which follows the group’s four-song demo, is dropping in just a few weeks. Today the band is sharing its opening track, a multi-segmented procession called “Chew.” It presents an agile but hard-hitting form of punk rock — less the kind of muscle you get from powerlifting, more the kind of strength that comes from endless reps. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Chew”

2 “Worlds Unseen”

3 “Kinetic”

4 “Losin'”

5 “Mosaic”

6 “The Glow”

7 “Headspin”

8 “Papercut”

9 “Blood Chokes”

10 “Harmony”

Be My Vengeance is out 6/23 on Convulse.