Next month, Wye Oak are releasing the collection Every Day Like The Last, billed as a “format shift” away from albums and into one-off singles. Its made up of a bunch of tracks that the duo has released in the past few years, plus three brand-new ones, including the title track from the collection. Today, they’re sharing another fresh one, “I Learned It From You.”

“This song is about unconsciously recreating dysfunctional patterns, and about the exhaustion and despair that comes from realizing that awareness alone isn’t necessarily enough to save you from repeating your past,” Jenn Wasner said, continuing:

The metallic sound in the intro is the sound of Andy pulling down the metal door of our storage unit practice space (which we would open between takes to get some fresh air from the hallway). Conveniently enough, the hallway also functioned as a perfectly serviceable reverb. Later, our friend Joseph Decosimo recorded the fiddle parts with Andy at Doom Homestead.

Every Day Like The Last is out 6/23 via Merge.