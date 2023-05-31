Palehound – “My Evil”
Palehound are releasing their new album Eye On The Bat in July, and last month we got its lead single “The Clutch.” Today, they’re back with the self-eviscerating track “My Evil,” which El Kempner explained as such:
“My Evil” is about the extremely humbling experience of realizing that yes, you Are the asshole. I found myself acting in ways I was ashamed of, and realizing how capable I was of hurting somebody when I was trying so hard not to. Sometimes when you try so hard to be a “good person” you’re actually swinging so far and recklessly that you make a full circle back to being a shithead. It can be very hard to forgive yourself, and this song is a portrait of that struggle for me.
The track’s lyric video is an homage to The Sopranos opening credits. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
10/17 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #
10/19 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #
10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #
10/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage #
10/23 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #
10/24 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #
10/25 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory #
10/26 Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #
10/28 Austin, TX @ TBA
10/29 Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura
11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $
11/02 San Diego, CA @ Casbah $
11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $
11/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $
11/06 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $
11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
11/10 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $
11/11 Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $
11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $
11/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $
11/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $
11/18 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $
# w/ Empath
$ w/ alexalone
Eye On The Bat is out 7/14 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.