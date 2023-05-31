Palehound are releasing their new album Eye On The Bat in July, and last month we got its lead single “The Clutch.” Today, they’re back with the self-eviscerating track “My Evil,” which El Kempner explained as such:

“My Evil” is about the extremely humbling experience of realizing that yes, you Are the asshole. I found myself acting in ways I was ashamed of, and realizing how capable I was of hurting somebody when I was trying so hard not to. Sometimes when you try so hard to be a “good person” you’re actually swinging so far and recklessly that you make a full circle back to being a shithead. It can be very hard to forgive yourself, and this song is a portrait of that struggle for me.

The track’s lyric video is an homage to The Sopranos opening credits. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

10/19 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

10/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

10/23 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

10/24 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/25 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory #

10/26 Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #

10/28 Austin, TX @ TBA

10/29 Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $

11/02 San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

11/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $

11/06 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

11/10 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

11/11 Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $

11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $

11/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

11/18 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

# w/ Empath

$ w/ alexalone

Eye On The Bat is out 7/14 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.