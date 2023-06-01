Blake Mills – “Skeleton Is Walking”

New Music June 1, 2023 11:22 AM By Chris DeVille

Blake Mills – “Skeleton Is Walking”

New Music June 1, 2023 11:22 AM By Chris DeVille

Jelly Road, a new album from LA’s do-everything music guy Blake Mills, is coming this summer. Mills wrote the whole thing with Chris Weisman, a fellow prolific force who is said to have released 35 albums in the past 10 years. He first reached out to Weisman four years ago after discovering the dude’s music, which led to Weisman working with Mills on tunes for the recent Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The first single from Jelly Road, “Skeleton Is Walking,” indeed moves with the unusual gait you might expect from a bunch of bones. Yet it’s graceful and ornate, and it features an exceptional guitar solo.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Suchlike Horses”
02 “Highway Bright”
03 “Jelly Road”
04 “Skeleton Is Walking”
05 “Unsingable”
06 “Wendy Melvoin”
07 “The Light Is Long”
08 “Breakthrough Moon”
09 “There Is No Now”
10 “Press My Luck”
11 “A Fez”
12 “Without An Ending”

Jelly Road is out 7/14 on New Deal/Verve.

Kyle Thomas

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

2 days ago 0

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Responds To Danny Masterson Guilty Verdict: “Fuck Scientology”

1 day ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

3 days ago 0

Rammstein Deny Allegation That Singer Till Lindemann Spiked A Fan’s Drink At Concert Pre-Party

3 days ago 0

Sia Says She’s On The Autism Spectrum Two Years After Music Controversy

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest