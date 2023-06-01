Jelly Road, a new album from LA’s do-everything music guy Blake Mills, is coming this summer. Mills wrote the whole thing with Chris Weisman, a fellow prolific force who is said to have released 35 albums in the past 10 years. He first reached out to Weisman four years ago after discovering the dude’s music, which led to Weisman working with Mills on tunes for the recent Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The first single from Jelly Road, “Skeleton Is Walking,” indeed moves with the unusual gait you might expect from a bunch of bones. Yet it’s graceful and ornate, and it features an exceptional guitar solo.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Suchlike Horses”

02 “Highway Bright”

03 “Jelly Road”

04 “Skeleton Is Walking”

05 “Unsingable”

06 “Wendy Melvoin”

07 “The Light Is Long”

08 “Breakthrough Moon”

09 “There Is No Now”

10 “Press My Luck”

11 “A Fez”

12 “Without An Ending”

Jelly Road is out 7/14 on New Deal/Verve.