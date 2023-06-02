Cardi B doesn’t make albums anymore. She barely even bothers with singles. Instead, Cardi does her best work these days when she jumps on another rapper’s remix and just annihilates the song. That’s what Cardi did last year when she appeared on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” and now she’s done the same thing on Atlanta rapper Latto’s Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Latto debuted her hard-ass single “Put It On Da Floor” when she played Coachella a few months ago. Latto has had a lot of success with pop-rap jams like “Big Energy,” but a song like “Put It On Da Floor” shows that she can go crazy when she wants. With the new remix “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Cardi matches and then exceeds Latto’s energy. Once again, Cardi is endlessly quotable: “Shittin’ on these bitches, dunkin’ on they heads/ Get these hoes some melatonin, put they ass to bed.” In the video, Latto and Cardi seem to have a great time raising hell together, while Offset and LSU star Angel Reese make cameos. Check it out below.