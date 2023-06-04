Paul Oakenfold’s Former Assistant Alleges He Regularly Masturbated In Front Of Her Beginning On Her First Day

DJ and Grammy-nominated remixer Paul Oakenfold, who famously has remixed material by artists as prominent as U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, and the Rolling Stones, has been accused of sexual harassment and workplace violations by his former personal assistant, according to Deadline. On Friday, the anonymous woman, who is 24, filed a lawsuit in LA Superior Court against two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek — New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management — Oakenfold, and various John Does, alleging that they violated her employment rights. The woman — adopting a Jane Roe pseudonym — alleges that starting on Roe’s first day, for four separate dates, Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. She also alleges that on one date in November 2022, Oakenfold masturbated in front of her four times in one day, as well as in her car.

Seeking a variety of damages amounting to about $25,000, the five-claim complaint writes that shortly after Roe took a job in October 2022 at the aforementioned management companies, she was assigned to be Oakenfold’s personal assistant for $20 per hour, where she worked out of his home. When Roe reported the incident(s) to management, she claims she was given a nondisclosure agreement and prevented from returning to work when she didn’t sign.

Roe eventually did sign the NDA “under duress,” according to the filing. She was allowed to return to work but was not assigned to Oakenfold. However, Roe claims that her hours were reduced and she was laid off in March 2023 for “a lack of work.”