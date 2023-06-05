On Friday, the massive British rap stars Dave and Central Cee got together to release the single “Sprinter.” Those two guys are old friends, but this was the first time they both rapped on the same song since 2016, when neither was famous and both were on an AJ Tracey posse-cut remix. But Dave and Central Cee are old friends who were born one day apart in 1998. Today, to celebrate their shared almost-birthday, they’ve released a new collaborative EP called Split Decision.

Yesterday was Central Cee’s birthday. Today is Dave’s. Both of them are 25 now. The laid-back rappity-rap single “Sprinter” did big streaming numbers over the weekend, and it sets the tone for the rest of the EP. Split Decision has four songs, and most of them are loose and casual. The one real exception is “Our 25th Birthday,” which gets a little deeper and more emotional about the two rappers’ past struggles.

Both Dave and Central Cee are absolutely rapping their asses off on this EP, and it ends with “UK Rap,” a song about girls who don’t listen to UK rap unless it’s Dave and Central Cee. If you’re new to both of these guys, this is a nice little introduction. If you’re already familiar, then you already know that this EP is an event. Stream it below.

The Split Decision EP is out now on Neighbourhood/Live Yours.