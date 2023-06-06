Corona Capital Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Cure, Blur, Arcade Fire, & More

Corona Capital has announced its 2023 lineup. Taking place in Mexico City from November 17-19, Corona Capital features headliners the Cure, the Chemical Brothers, Pet Shop Boys, Blur, the Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Pulp, Alanis Morissette, and Arcade Fire.

Additional confirmed acts include the Breeders, Feist, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sleater-Kinney, Phoenix, Goose, Fleet Foxes, Arlo Parks, the Walkmen, the Hives, Fever Ray, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, the Lumineers, Kim Petras, Niall Horan, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz & The Tantrums, OFF!, Sylvan Esso, Gracie Abrams, Jungle, Metronomy, the Twilight Sad, Nation Of Language, Yard Act, Claud, Olivia Dean, Kimbra, DEHD, the Amazons, LAUV, Rebecca Black, and more.

Check out the day-by-day lineup below, and find ticket info here.

https://twitter.com/CoronaCapital/status/1665828063005880321