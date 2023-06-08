By the time he released Southeastern, Jason Isbell was 34 and had already lived a few lives. There’d been the teenager cutting his teeth around Alabama, the 21-year-old signing a publishing deal with the hallowed Muscle Shoals outpost FAME Studios. Then there was the range-y twenty-something joining up with the alt-country travelers Drive-By Truckers. Isbell proved himself a prodigious young songwriter along the way, but also a man prone to self-sabotage. The Truckers booted him out in 2007, and he embarked on a solo career. All through those years, Isbell lived the life of a wild man on the road, drinking himself into oblivion. When Southeastern arrived, 10 years ago this Sunday, it began yet another life for Isbell — one that kicked off the decade-long ascension we’ve watched since.

When he was still just dating Amanda Shires, there were a few times when Isbell got drunk and told her he needed to quit drinking — she replied that if he said it one more time, she’d hold him to it. That led to an intervention, including Isbell’s family, his manager, and then-friend Ryan Adams. After a stint in rehab, he re-emerged and had nothing to do but work on songs; he’s talked about unlocking a different focus and intent, as opposed to the commonly repeated fear and/or myth that the removal of chemical amplification would also equal creative bankruptcy. These were the songs that would become Southeastern, Isbell’s level-up breakthrough.

The name Southeastern came from childhood, referencing a tool and die shop that Isbell’s father worked at in Alabama. But of course, the word resounded more broadly. It had the ring of a memoir, Isbell coming into a clearer view of himself and, on the other side of tumultuous years of active addiction, making sense of the place that made him. The title could be a simple nod to his part of the States, to the musical traditions of northern Alabama that he grew up learning. But knowing what we know now, it was also like he was finally assuming a mantle. He had waited to use that word until an album that found him at a moment of great evolution.

Southeastern is a dense, often lyrically dark album. Yet at the same time, it portrayed a new Jason Isbell — sober, honing his craft, finding a new love. He stayed clean, and he and Shires got married just a few days after he wrapped recording on the album. The album is full of both despair and hope, tracing a destructive road that could have ended with Isbell dying a premature death but instead set up the redemption arc: Isbell the revered songwriter, Isbell the happy family man.

Many of the songs on Southeastern are character songs, but there always seems to be a bit of Isbell in the stories he’s telling. Rather than languishing in the bad old days or getting glib about his newfound sobriety, Isbell wove through heavy narratives — scars people carry with them, dead ends they run into, the occasional glimmer of an escape.

Plenty of this centered around the debauched life he’d recently left behind. In “New South Wales” he sings about how he’d rather drink his Listerine than “the piss they call tequila” and references “the sand they call cocaine.” Throughout, people are drunk and hurting. “Super 8,” the album’s lone straight-up rocker and a rare moment of levity, tells a story of a band partying in a motel, and a brawl, and ends with the narrator in a hospital pumped full of Pedialyte and joking the night would make for a great story if he could remember it. For Isbell’s part, he was ready to leave it all behind — “tired of traveling alone,” embracing a new life with Shires. Sobriety was a major narrative around Southeastern, and something Isbell’s talked about freely ever since. But the songs on this album aren’t from the perspective of someone who’s quite steady on their feet just yet. Compared to a much later track like Reunions‘ “It Gets Easier” — which acknowledges the never-ending struggle of long-term sobriety — Southeastern is still emerging from the wreckage.

There are lyrics you could read two ways: “There’s a man who walks beside me/ He is who I used to be/ And I wonder if she sees him and confuses him with me,” Isbell sings at the beginning of “Live Oak.” It sounds like he’s talking about himself, but the rest of the song is a murder ballad set in the 19th century. Similarly, the devastating fan favorite “Elephant” pulls from his real-life experience — sitting in a bar in Alabama watching the regulars die off — to depict two friends drinking away while trying to ignore that one’s cancer will soon kill her.

In those post-rehab days, Isbell spent his hours tightening and tightening his lyrics. It shows. There are sharp turns of phrase in each song, and powerful images abound. One that has always struck me is a stanza in “Relatively Easy,” a beautiful closer that ends the album with some amount of resolution to see the good in life, at least relative to the disasters of the past. Isbell sings:

I lost a good friend

Christmastime time when folks go off the deep end

His woman took the kids and he took Klonopin

Enough to kill a man twice his size Not for me to understand

Remember him when he was still a proud man?

A vandal’s smile, a baseball in his right hand

Nothing but the blue sky in his eye

Like “Elephant” or “Yvette,” there is a brutal, heartbreaking character sketch in there. But it is also so incisive, so economical — it’s no wonder Southeastern garnered Isbell so much acclaim for his writing. You have a whole story there within the overarching story of “Relatively Easy.” He was operating on a different echelon now.