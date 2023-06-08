Candlebox Announce Final Album In Advance Of Farewell Tour

Candlebox are breaking up. The Seattle grunge band, which started in the ’90s and (one hiatus later) kept chugging along into the 2020s, have announced that they’ll release one final album, The Long Goodbye, this August.

“Adam, BJ, Brian, Island and I are all super excited for everyone to hear this record,” frontman Kevin Martin said in a statement. “We pushed ourselves creatively as far as our hearts and souls would let us and created something that we’re incredibly excited about and very proud of.”

“We can’t wait for the world to hear The Long Goodbye, the final chapter in a long and illustrious career for Candlebox,” he continued. “One last album on one last tour to wrap up 30 years of rock ‘n’ roll with a nice little bow.”

Their farewell tour kicks off this weekend, and includes some headlining shows and 46 dates with 3 Doors Down. Check out that itinerary below. More details about The Long Goodbye will be announced at a later date.

TOUR DATES:

06/10 Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre ^

06/11 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall ^

06/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater ^

06/14 Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion +

06/16 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

06/17 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

06/18 Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Outdoors ^

06/21 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

06/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

06/23 Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino (Outdoors) +

06/24 Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel +

06/25 Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom and Museum ^

06/28 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

06/29 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

06/30 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

07/01 Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

07/05 Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival 2023 +

07/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

07/07 Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights +

07/08 Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course +

07/09 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

07/13 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento +

07/14 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour ^

07/15 Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre +

07/16 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Resort Casino +

07/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +

07/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

07/21 Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel +

07/23 Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium +

07/25 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

07/27 Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest +

07/28 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

08/02 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

08/03 Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center ^

08/04 Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena +

08/05 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

08/06 Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridgers ^

08/09 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

08/11 Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove +

08/12 Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fairgrounds Grandstand +

08/13 St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall ^

08/16 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

08/18 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

08/19 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

08/23 New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square +

08/25 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

08/26 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +

08/29 Richmond, VA @ The National ^

08/30 Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park +

09/01 Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium +

09/02 Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

09/06 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

09/07 Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort ^

09/08 Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena +

09/09 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater +

09/13 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater +

09/15 Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre +

09/16 Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater +

09/20 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

09/22 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

09/23 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land +

10/21 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort +

^ indicates headlining show

+ indicates dates with 3 Doors Down

The Long Goodbye is out 8/25 via Round Hill Records.