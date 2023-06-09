In April, your favorite artist’s favorite string arranger Rob Moose announced a new solo EP called Inflorescence and shared “I Bend But Never Break,” a collaboration with Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard. Also on the EP are team-ups with Bon Iver, Sara Bareilles, Emily King, and Phoebe Bridgers; we got to hear “Wasted” a few weeks ago. Today, Moose is sharing his and Bon Iver’s track, “Marvel Room.” Led by a dramatic array of sharp and escalating violin, viola, and cello (it’s really giving “Eleanor Rigby”), “Marvel Room” ends just as suddenly as it begins. It’s well-paired with Justin Vernon, whose velvety, layered falsetto at times resembles a string instrument itself.

Listen to “Marvel Room.”

The Inflorescence EP is out 8/11 via Sony Masterworks.