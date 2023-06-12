Lydia Loveless has announced a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, her follow-up to 2020’s Daughter. It chronicles a break-up and her move from North Carolina back to her hometown of Columbus, OH. Today, she’s sharing the lead single, “Toothache,” which Loveless said was “inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth.” She continued:

The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap…I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut.

The track comes with a music video directed by Katie Harriman. “”I really wanted to do something Bob Fosse inspired,” Loveless noted. “Am I Bob Fosse? Absolutely not. But I think the bleak frustration came across regardless. We shot from 10pm to around 3am at Secret Studios. We all just felt like lunatics by the end of everything which is what the song needed.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Song About You”

02 “Poor Boy”

03 “Sex And Money”

04 “Runaway”

05 “Feel”

06 “Toothache”

07 “Ghost”

08 “Do The Right Thing”

09 “French Restaurant”

10 “Summerlong”

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is out 9/22 via Bloodshot Records.