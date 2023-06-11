A couple days ago, Christine And The Queens released a new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. In the lead-up to the album, Chris stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios for one of their piano sessions and performed recent single “A Day In The Water” and a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Again,” which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the sole original track on Kravitz’s 2000 Greatest Hits album. Check it out below.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out now on Because Music.