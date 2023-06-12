Hear Two Previously Unreleased Prince Tracks Released On USB Keys At 2023 Paisley Park Celebration

This past weekend, Paisley Park hosted their seventh annual celebration of Prince and his legacy. Fans descended on the musicians private estate to hear conversations with Chaka Khan, Chuck D, and Doug E. Fresh, and there were live performances from Sounds Of Blackness, Mint Condition’s Stokley Williams, and D-Nice.

Attendees were given a USB drive shaped like a cassette that were loaded with two previously unreleased tracks from the Prince Vault: “All A Share Together Now,” which was recorded on September 4, 2006, and “7 (E Flat Version),” an alternate take on the Love Symbol track that was recorded on August 9, 1992.

Both tracks will be officially available on July 7, though you can hear them below now.