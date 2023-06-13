Last month, the Hives announced The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, the Swedish rock band’s first new album in over a decade. They’ve already shared its lead single “Bogus Operandi,” and today they’re offering up another new track, “Countdown To Shutdown,” which comes with a music video directed by SNASK.

“The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favorite sports competition?” the band’s Howlin’ Pelle mused in a statement. “The Hives have you covered with Countdown To Shutdown. A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!”

Watch and listen below, where you can also see the Hives playing “Countdown To Shutdown” on The Howard Stern Show.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons is out 8/11 via FUGA.

BONUS BEATS: In Manchester earlier this month… Ouch!

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT819P4An/