Devendra Banhart has announced a new album, Flying Wig, which will be out in September. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ma. He worked on it with the incredible Cate Le Bon, recording it in a cabin studio in Topanga.

“She’s the only person I wanted to make this record with,” Banhardt said in a press release. “We set out to make a record sonically unlike anything I have made before – with a new creative partner at the helm. We definitely wanted a new sound, electronic yet organic and warm…we wanted to draw out and emphasize the emotional aspect of a synthesizer.”

Today, Banhart is offering up the album’s lead single, “Twin,” which comes with a music video directed by Matt Muir. Check it out below.

Here’s more of what Banhart had to say about the album:

This entire record was inspired by Kobayashi Issa’s poem



This dewdrop world-

Is a dewdrop world,

And yet,

And yet…



I’ve never read a more concise and clear illustration of hope… it just sweeps me away by the breadth of its scope…. as lonely as we might feel at our saddest, angriest, most desperate, most frustrated, most hopeless, most heartbroken moments, we have all felt that, everyone on earth, our ancestors before us, and those that will come after, have or will feel that…. The “and yet , and yet” is our ability to face despair with hope, to keep on failing and loving

TRACKLIST:

01 “Feeling”

02 “Fireflies”

03 “Nun”

04 “Sight Seer”

05 “Sirens”

06 “Charger”

07 “Flying Wig”

08 “Twin”

09 “May”

10 “The Party”

TOUR DATES:

10/03 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre

10/04 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

10/06 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/07 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

10/08 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

10/09 Boston, MA The Sinclair

10/11 New York, NY Webster Hall

10/12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

10/13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

10/14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

11/07 Lisbon, PT Coliseu

11/08 Braga, PT Theatro Circo

11/10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal

11/11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta

11/12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62

11/14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

11/15 London, UK Troxy

11/18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

11/19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l’Octogone

11/21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo

11/22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti

11/23 Vienna, AT Globe

11/25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche

11/26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel

11/28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

11/29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

12/06 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

12/07 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

12/09 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

12/11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

12/12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre

12/13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Flying Wig is out 9/22 via Mexican Summer.