Devendra Banhart – “Twin”
Devendra Banhart has announced a new album, Flying Wig, which will be out in September. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ma. He worked on it with the incredible Cate Le Bon, recording it in a cabin studio in Topanga.
“She’s the only person I wanted to make this record with,” Banhardt said in a press release. “We set out to make a record sonically unlike anything I have made before – with a new creative partner at the helm. We definitely wanted a new sound, electronic yet organic and warm…we wanted to draw out and emphasize the emotional aspect of a synthesizer.”
Today, Banhart is offering up the album’s lead single, “Twin,” which comes with a music video directed by Matt Muir. Check it out below.
Here’s more of what Banhart had to say about the album:
This entire record was inspired by Kobayashi Issa’s poem
This dewdrop world-
Is a dewdrop world,
And yet,
And yet…
I’ve never read a more concise and clear illustration of hope… it just sweeps me away by the breadth of its scope…. as lonely as we might feel at our saddest, angriest, most desperate, most frustrated, most hopeless, most heartbroken moments, we have all felt that, everyone on earth, our ancestors before us, and those that will come after, have or will feel that…. The “and yet , and yet” is our ability to face despair with hope, to keep on failing and loving
TRACKLIST:
01 “Feeling”
02 “Fireflies”
03 “Nun”
04 “Sight Seer”
05 “Sirens”
06 “Charger”
07 “Flying Wig”
08 “Twin”
09 “May”
10 “The Party”
TOUR DATES:
10/03 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre
10/04 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
10/06 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/07 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre
10/08 Burlington, VT Higher Ground
10/09 Boston, MA The Sinclair
10/11 New York, NY Webster Hall
10/12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
10/13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
10/14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
11/07 Lisbon, PT Coliseu
11/08 Braga, PT Theatro Circo
11/10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal
11/11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta
11/12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62
11/14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
11/15 London, UK Troxy
11/18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur
11/19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l’Octogone
11/21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo
11/22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti
11/23 Vienna, AT Globe
11/25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche
11/26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel
11/28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
11/29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
12/06 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park
12/07 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
12/09 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
12/11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
12/12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre
12/13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Flying Wig is out 9/22 via Mexican Summer.