Late last year, the tireless New York rapper MIKE released a new album, Beware Of The Monkey, which he took out on tour this spring. Next month, he’s throwing his third annual Young World festival at Herbert Von King Park in Bed-Stuy, where he’ll be joined by Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more.

But before that he’s got a new track for us, “Red Jacket 6,” which he produced with Tony Seltzer and RedLee. The song is available on streaming services and also at the 13:26 mark of his new 2023 tour mini-documentary. Listen below.

“Red Jacket 6” is out now.