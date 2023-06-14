The Nick Drake covers keep coming. Tribute album The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake will be out July 7, and its final spinoff double A-side single is out today. One of those sides is John Grant’s stirring rendition of “Day Is Done.” The other is a loose and soulful version of “One Of These Things First” by Emeli Sandé.

In a press release, Grant says, “It is such an honour for me to have been asked to be a part of this project. Day is Done is such a breathtaking song and it’s pretty much how I think all day long every day, so I felt very connected to it and it seems particularly relevant right now to me in my life.” Sandé shares, “I was delighted to be asked to take part in this project. Nick Drake’s lyricism is deeply inspirational to me, and it was a great privilege to work on his iconic music with the freedom to interpret it in my own way.”

Listen to both covers below.

An album launch party is scheduled for July 11 at Rough Trade East in London, with host Matt Everitt in conversation with Cally Callomon of the Nick Drake Estate, Jeremy Lascelles of Chrysalis Records, Philip Selway of Radiohead, and Jenny Hollingworth of Let’s Eat Grandma. Tickets are available here.