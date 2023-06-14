THICK – “Doomer”

Last summer, the Brooklyn band THICK released their sophomore album, Happy Now. They’re about to head out on tour, and today are sharing the one-off single “Doomer,” which was produced by Will Yip and features Mannequin Pussy drummer Kaleen Reading. “This song screams exhaustion. It’s about knowing what you could do for someone but being too burnt out to do,” the band’s Nikki Sisti said in a statement. “It’s the opposite of self-abandonment, it’s choosing to stop giving so much and hoping that the other person can find it within themselves to do the work and grow.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

6/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

6/16 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

6/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

6/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

6/23 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

6/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

6/25 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

6/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

6/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

7/8 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees

7/9 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

7/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

7/11 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

7/12 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

7/13 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

7/14 – London, UK @ Boston Music Room

7/22 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

“Doomer” is out now via Epitaph.