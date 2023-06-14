SZA, Lizzo Headlining Made In America 2023

Made In America, the festival that Jay-Z founded back in 2012, will return to Philadelphia once again this year for Labor Day Weekend. 2023’s headliners are SZA and Lizzo. The lineup also includes Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, and more.

There’s also going to be “a very special joint set” by Mase and Cam’ron, who seemingly squashed their long-running beef with each other last year.

Made In America 2023 will take place September 2 and 3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Ticket information is here.