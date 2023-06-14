Music Hall Of Williamsburg Cancels Candace Owens’ Blexit Event After Backlash

This weekend, the Music Hall Of Williamsburg was scheduled to host an event sponsored by Candace Owens’ “Blexit” organization, featuring Owens and a bunch of other conservative commentators who are well-known for their history of hate speech. (Kanye West and Owens have been tight for a long while.) The venue announced that will no longer host the event after backlash.

Today, the venue issued a statement saying that they have canceled the event. “The event organizers presented themselves as ‘a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities’ when they requested to rent the venue,” the statement reads. “It has become abundantly clear to us that in actuality this organization provides a platform for hate speech and homophobia, which The Bowery Presents will not tolerate, and we have canceled their rental contract. This event will Not take place in our venue.”

June 17th Blexit event no longer taking place at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

