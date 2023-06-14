It’s a big day for fans of Bombay Bicycle Club. My Big Day, the latest album from the long-running British pop-rockers, is coming this fall, and it sounds like quite a party. The album features guest spots from Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, and Holly Humberstone. Plus, the video for its title track, out today, was directed by Jon Higgs from Everything Everything and Kit Monteith, who moonlights as a percussionist for Foals. The clip presents Bombay Bicycle Club as newscasters — a different sort of BBC than the one that usually serves up headlines. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Just A Little More Time”

02 “I Want To Be Your Only Pet”

03 “Sleepless” (Feat. Jay Som)

04 “My Big Day”

05 “Turn The World On”

06 “Meditate” (Feat. Nilüfer Yanya)

07 “Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture”

08 “Heaven” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

09 “Tekken 2”

10 “Diving” (Feat. Holly Humberstone)

11 “Onward”

My Big Day is out 10/20 on AWAL.