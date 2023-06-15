Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is the duo of DJ Python and Ana Roxanne. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is their self-titled debut album, out next month. And “Natural Wonder Beauty Concept” is its title track, out today. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a trifecta!

The song is a dreamy take on jungle that would fit in alongside a PinkPantheress track in your next DJ set. Ana Roxanne shared this statement:

This was one of my favorite songs to work on. Brian came in with the melodic sample, and in my head, I was hearing a jungle beat over it. We experimented and it came together really quickly, in a day or two. The vocals you hear are also the first idea and the first take. This track coming to fruition kind of revitalized us during the writing process and felt like a central pillar to the entire album. So, we decided to title it eponymously because of this energy behind it.

Listen below.

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is out 7/14 on Mexican Summer.