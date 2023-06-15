“Goon” is just a great word — great for hockey, great for rap, great for playground insults. There’s so much meaning crammed into that one syllable. You don’t want to be a goon, but at the same time, you kind of really want to be a goon. John Dwyer knows.

Later this summer, John Dwyer’s long-running, endlessly prolific psych-punk institution OSEES will come out with a new album called Intercepted Message, and we’ve already posted the jittery, synth-addled title track. Today, OSEES share the new song “Goon,” which has that same urgent, brittle pulse working for it. This time, it’s got Dwyer yelling about being a goon in the daytime and a goon in the night over nervous keyboards and a monstrously propulsive rhythm section.

I would heartily advise you to take in the “Goon” video, a loving and fetishistic depiction of one be-mulleted bodybuilder’s intensive workout regime. It’s pretty fun throughout, but there’s also a plot twist that I’d rather not spoil. Enjoy it below.

Intercepted Message is out 8/18 on In The Red.