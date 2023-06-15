Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Perfume Genius Share New “Lush” Version Of “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Last year, Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their comeback album Cool It Down. Its lead single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” featured Perfume Genius, and today the YYYs have shared a new “lush” version of the track.

“There haven’t been many duets in the history of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, maybe we were waiting for a unicorn like Mike to come around,” they wrote in a statement. “Having a chance to try a different rendition of Spitting Off the Edge of the World with Mike was always on the wishlist. Our producer wanted to bring the track into Lee Hazlewood territory as far as lush arrangements were concerned, there is some influence but in the end it’s very much a stand alone sum of its parts, the gem of another collab between Dave Sitek, @perfumegenius , and YYYs. Enjoy!”

Check it out below.

Cool It Down is out now.