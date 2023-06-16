The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Killer Mike - "Scientists & Engineers" (Feat. Future, André 3000, & Eryn Allen Kane)

Sometimes shoving a bunch of talented people together on a track results in overstuffed, undercooked event-rap. In this case, everyone plays their part beautifully, with stellar results. Not to steal the spotlight from Killer Mike on his album release day, but it’s so great to hear André 3000 rapping in that pinched tenor again (I hope he gets his second wind before age 81) and nearly as revelatory to hear Future luxuriating over gospel-tinged production. They both sound comfortable in the best way, and we have Michael Render to thank for setting them free.



Given that “Scientists & Engineers” was the final shock-and-awe single ahead of Michael, one whose lineup of producers is almost as impressive as its list of features — No I.D.! DJ Paul! James Blake! Three Stacks himself! — I’m happy to report that Killer Mike did not let those Benz friendz upstage him on his own song. (“You think that I’m losin’, you smokin’ a pipe.”) His triplet flow over the soulful, synth-flecked beat is a reminder that he was holding his own on Dungeon Family tracks long before he was ever running the jewels. —Chris