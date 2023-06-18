Watch All Dogs Reunite For Their First Show In 7 Years

News June 18, 2023 1:03 PM By James Rettig

Watch All Dogs Reunite For Their First Show In 7 Years

News June 18, 2023 1:03 PM By James Rettig

All Dogs reunited for their first show in seven years on Saturday night, opening up for Wednesday at their show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. The one-time Band To Watch released their debut album Kicking Every Day, in 2015; their last show together was in fall 2016.

After All Dogs quietly went dormant, leader Maryn Jones put out another album as Yowler, 2018’s Black Dog In My Path, and they performed on the recent Paper Bee album.

Check out some videos and photos from the All Dogs reunion below.

