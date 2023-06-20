The Smile – “Bending Hectic”
In May, the Smile announced they were seven weeks into recording the follow-up to debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Yesterday, the Radiohead offshoot posted video of the Abbey Road recording session for “Bending Hectic,” one of the best and most ambitious of the new songs they debuted on tour last year. The impression that we got was that this was fresh footage, but it turns out it was a teaser for the finished track, which is here now.
“Bending Hectic” is an eight-minute epic that starts out soft and quiet and builds into a splendorous stomping beast. The loud part might even remind you of early Radiohead. Billed as a standalone single ahead of the group’s summer tour dates, it’s produced by Sam Petts-Davies, with strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Listen below.
