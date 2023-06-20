In May, the Smile announced they were seven weeks into recording the follow-up to debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Yesterday, the Radiohead offshoot posted video of the Abbey Road recording session for “Bending Hectic,” one of the best and most ambitious of the new songs they debuted on tour last year. The impression that we got was that this was fresh footage, but it turns out it was a teaser for the finished track, which is here now.

“Bending Hectic” is an eight-minute epic that starts out soft and quiet and builds into a splendorous stomping beast. The loud part might even remind you of early Radiohead. Billed as a standalone single ahead of the group’s summer tour dates, it’s produced by Sam Petts-Davies, with strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/21/23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

06/22/23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

06/25/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/26/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/29/23 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

07/05/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National (SOLD OUT)

07/07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

07/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

07/14/23 – Quebec City @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/15/23 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/16/23 – Ottawa, ONT @ Bluesfest Festival

07/19/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

07/21/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival