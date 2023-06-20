Seven songs. That’s all it took. The Long Island hardcore band Pain Of Truth got going during the pandemic, and they’ve already become one of the biggest sensations in the hardcore world, even though they’ve got very little music out in the world — five tracks on their 2020 debut EP No Blame… Just Facts and two more on their 2021 split with Age Of Apocalypse. That’s all they needed! One of those tracks is an intro! But Pain Of Truth sets are already legendary moshfests, and “The Test,” one of those songs, has reached full-on anthem status. It’s been amazing to see.

Pain Of Truth’s whole style is a simple, brutal variation on the chest-thumping New York hardcore of yore. Nobody’s trying to reinvent anything; people are just trying to come up with the hardest riffs on the face of the planet. Pain Of Truth tracks regularly feature guest vocals from big-deal hardcore singers, which turns festival sets into posse-cut insanity. We now have an eighth Pain Of Truth track, and we’re about to get another 10 more. The album is finally on the way.

Pain Of Truth recorded their debut LP Not Through Blood with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson, and every song features at least one guest. They’ve got some big names on board for this one: Madball’s Freddy Cricien, Terror’s Scott Vogel, Trapped Under Ice’s Justice Tripp, Incendiary’s Brendan Garrone, the Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana, Mindforce’s Jay Peta. First single “Actin’ Up” is a direct, straightforward, adrenaline-charged stomper with Steve Buhl, leader of Cleveland old-school death metal revivalists 200 Stab Wounds, coming in to bellow during the breakdown. Below, listen to “Actin’ Up” and check out the Not Through Blood tracklist, with all its guests, and Pain Of Truth’s upcoming dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lifeless On The Ground” (Feat. Vein.fm’s Anthony Didio & Jon Lhaubouet)

02 “In Your Heart” (Feat. Terror’s Scott Vogel)

03 “Actin’ Up” (Feat. 200 Stab Wounds’ Steve Buhl)

04 “You And Me” (Feat. Madball’s Freddy Cricien)

05 “This Falls On You” (Feat. Bad Seed/Title Fight’s Shane Moran)

06 “Too Late” (Feat. Trapped Under Ice’s Justice Tripp)

07 “Pickin’ At Scraps” (Feat. Mindforce’s Jay Peta & Buried Dreams’ Austin Sparkman)

08 “Out Of Our Heads” (Feat. The Movielife’s Vinnue Caruana)

09 “Same Old Story (Instrumetal)”

10 “Under My Skin” (Feat. Criminal Instinct’s Josiah Hoeflinger)

11 “Not Through Blood” (Feat. Incendiary’s Brendan Garrone & Last Wishes’ Corin)

TOUR DATES:

6/22 – London, UK @ Oslo *

6/23 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/24 – Ysselstein, Netherlands @ Jera On Air *

6/25 – Hamburg, Germany @ Booze Cruise *

6/26 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Stadtmitte *

6/27 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo *

6/28 – Padova, Italy @ Sherwood Festival

6/29 – Milan, Italy @ Legend Club *

6/30 – Munchen, Germany @ Desi *

7/01 – Germany @ TBA *

7/02 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena *

7/03 – Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert *

7/04 – Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka *

7/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia *

7/06 – Erfurt, Germany @ Veb Kultur *

7/07 – Dresden, Germany @ Chemiefabrik *

7/08 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Projekt 42 *

7/09 – Ypres, Belgium @ Ieper Fest

7/29-30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound And Fury Fest

8/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore Fest

* with No Pressure, Sunami, Restraining Order, & C4

Not Through Blood is out 9/8 on DAZE.