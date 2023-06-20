M. Ward – “Too Young To Die” (Feat. First Aid Kit)
At the end of this week, M. Ward will release his new album Supernatural Thing. He’s teasing it today with one last advance single, a collaboration with the Swedish sisters First Aid Kit. “Too Young To Die” is a masterful bit of songcraft: sparsely produced, laced with striking melodies, and sharply written on the lyrical front. Here’s one example sung by Johanna Söderberg on the first chorus:
I first heard that from an old guy:
“I’m too young to die”
Now it’s spray-painted on the half-pipe:
“Too young to die”
Watch the video below.
Supernatural Thing is out 6/23 via ANTI-.