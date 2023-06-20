At the end of this week, M. Ward will release his new album Supernatural Thing. He’s teasing it today with one last advance single, a collaboration with the Swedish sisters First Aid Kit. “Too Young To Die” is a masterful bit of songcraft: sparsely produced, laced with striking melodies, and sharply written on the lyrical front. Here’s one example sung by Johanna Söderberg on the first chorus:

I first heard that from an old guy:

“I’m too young to die”

Now it’s spray-painted on the half-pipe:

“Too young to die”

Watch the video below.

Supernatural Thing is out 6/23 via ANTI-.