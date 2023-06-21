In August, Seattle supergroup Who Is She? (Robin Edwards of Lisa Prank, Bree Mckenna and Emily Nokes of Tacocat, and Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt) will release a new album, Goddess Energy. Following 2017’s Seattle Gossip, Goddess Energy is produced by Jenn Champion and features the now-infamous Le Tigre revamp “My My Orca Card.” When the band first announced their new venture, Who Is She? shared the lead single “Thursday.” Now, we’re getting another album preview called “MoviePass,” which comes with a cool claymation video by Violet Crabtree.

An unexpected dose of 2010s nostalgia, “MoviePass” finds Who Is She? looking back at a brief but exciting time when a “little red card let you see unlimited movies for $9.95 a month.” “MoviePass wasn’t meant to last,” Edwards and Nokes sing. “And I didn’t go to business school or anything/ But it was an unsustainable business model/ And at the end a lot of people were mad about the way things went down/ And I understand why/ But I wanna remember it for the good times/ Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened!”

It’s a fitting tribute to something too good to last. Watch “MoviePass” below.

Goddess Energy will be out 8/25 via Father/Daughter Records.