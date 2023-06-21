Aphex Twin isn’t going to make anything easy for you. The enigmatic electronic-music genius hasn’t officially released anything since his 2018 EP Collapse, but he’s lately been dropping hints that there’s another new project incoming. Now, after sharing and deleting the track on SoundCloud, he’s officially dropped the new “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f.” It’s a heady, lovely blur of a song, and the drum programming seems designed to encourage actual dancing. Hear it below.

Around the US and UK this week, people found posters with mysterious QR codes, shaped like the Aphex logo. On Reddit, people reported sightings of those poster in Los Angeles and London, for example. Those codes led them to an app called YXBoZXh0d2lu, which featured a preview of “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f,” along with some animated visuals.

And “Black Life Recorder 21f” is actually from an EP coming soon. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

02 “Zin2 Test5”

03 “In a Room7 F760”

04 “Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]”

The Black Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP is out 7/28 on Warp.