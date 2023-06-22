Sunshine Convention – “Dawned On Me”

New Music June 22, 2023 1:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Sunshine Convention – “Dawned On Me”

New Music June 22, 2023 1:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Sunshine Convention is the project of Brooklyn’s Jake Whitener. Like Dazy’s James Goodson, he has worked as a music publicist among other behind-the-scenes roles, and like Goodson, he’s so good at churning out ultra-catchy guitar-pop tunes that he was bound to step into the spotlight himself at some point.

Over the past three years, starting during the era when everyone was holed up at home, Whitener started writing songs in massive quantities and capturing them via GarageBand and a Tascam four-track recorder, as if inspired not only by Guided By Voices’ music but also their prolific output. He’s whittled down those 300 songs to the 12 that will appear on Sunshine Convention’s self-titled debut next month.

The lead single for the album, and for the band in general, is today’s “Dawned On Me.” It’s a chugging, buzzing, eminently hooky power-pop tune that sounds like being submerged in harmonious distortion, and you can hear it below.

Sunshine Convention is out 7/21 via démodé.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Inaugural Darker Waves Festival Announces New Order, Tears For Fears, B-52s, Echo & The Bunnymen, & More

3 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest