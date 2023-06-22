God Of War (They Are Gutting A Body Of Water & Hooky) Share New Album Serotonin

You’d probably expect a band called God Of War to play some kind of metal or hardcore — or at least that’s what I expected. Nope! The project brings together Douglas Dulgarian, leader of nü-shoegaze rising stars They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, with fellow Philadelphia band Hooky, a duo working in a similarly queasy and zonked-out stylistic space. The result is a scattered yet coherent experimental electronic pop that’s less tethered to indie rock than your average TAGABOW release. New album Serotonin is a fascinating, engaging listen, with features from Acid Freek, Snoozer, Null, and Full Body 2. Listen below.

<a href="https://juliaswar.bandcamp.com/album/serotonin">SEROTONIN by GOD OF WAR</a>

While we’re here, you should also check out Clickbait Manifesto, the latest from Solvent OS. That’s the solo project of Paris Parker from A Country Western, yet another Philly underground mainstay that teamed with TAGABOW on a great split EP last year. Clickbait Manifesto came out a few weeks ago, but it recently came to my attention when a tweet from Stereogum contributor Jacqueline Codiga described one track as “OPN worship slowcore.” Hear that record below.

Serotonin is out now on Julia’s War. Clickbait Manifesto is out now via self-release.