There are so many sad aspects to the YSL RICO case, and one of them has been the end of a long, prolific run of new music from Young Thug. Though Thugger has popped up here and there with music presumably recorded before his legal drama began, that drama has resulted in a drought from one of the brightest stars in rap.

That ends tonight. After teasing new music via QR code last week, Young Thug has just released Business Is Business, his first full-length release since 2021’s Punk. It’s executive produced by Metro Boomin and features guest spots from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Yak Gotti, Lil Uzi Vert, BSlime, Lil Gotit, and former Fun. singer Nate Ruess. The album arrives one week after a Gift & a Curse, the first release from Gunna since the YSL artist cut a deal for his release last December.

Business Is Business is out now on 300/Atlantic.