Gunna has been going through it. In May 2022, the Atlanta rapper, his label head Young Thug, and 26 others were arrested as part of a massive RICO sting involving Thug’s Young Stoner Life label. Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang responsible for massive criminal activity and must be disbanded. Thug was caught on camera illicitly receiving drugs in court. It’s not looking great.

Meanwhile Gunna was released in December after striking a plea deal. Upon his return home, he discovered that many of his friends, collaborators, and peers had decided he had weaseled his way out of incarceration by snitching. He addressed these allegations on the recent single “Bread & Butter,” and now he’s released a whole new album called a Gift & a Curse.

Presumably the title refers to his freedom and its ripple effects. Dive into it below to find out.

a Gift & a Curse is out now on YSL/300.