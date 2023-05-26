For more than a year, Young Thug has been locked up, awaiting trial on various RICO charges. He’s been denied bond multiple times, and his various courtroom exploits have not been encouraging. A few months ago, another defendant was caught on camera handing Thug some Percocet in the courtroom. Earlier this month, Thug was hospitalized for chest pains during jury selection, though he’s reportedly “feeling fine” now. It’s been rough. Even if Thug beats all these charges, his career momentum has been utterly destroyed. But the world hasn’t forgotten about Thug, and now he’s popped up on a new single from Yeat.

Yeat, the distorto-voiced Portland rap conundrum, has been confusing older folks for a few years now, though some of us — like Billy Corgan — are doing our best to understand. Yeat exists somewhere on the Young Thug influence tree; you could say that he’s a Playboi Carti disciple the same way that Carti is a Young Thug disciple. Today, Yeat has released “My Wrist,” a new Young Thug collaboration that really features more Thug than Yeat.

There’s no telling when Thug recorded his vocals on “My Wrist,” though a snippet of the track has apparently been floating around for three years. Thug really attacks the off-kilter Pi’erre Bourne beat, and it’s cool to hear his energy exploding out of speakers again. Yeat and Thug make a certain kind of sense together, and this is their second collab, after Thug showed up on Yeat’s song “Outsidë” last year. Listen to “My Wrist” below.