Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Sentenced To Nearly 10 Years In Prison In Connection With YSL Case

Last May, Atlanta police arrested Young Thug and many of his associates, indicting them in a massive RICO gang indictment. Authorities claim that Thug’s Young Slime Life rap label and crew is actually a criminal gang and that Thug himself is the co-founder. Thug has been in jail for more than a year, awaiting trial. Now, as WSB-TV reports, Thug’s brother, who raps under the name Unfoonk, has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison in conjunction with the same case.

Last December, 34-year-old Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, pleaded guilty to one RICO violation and one count of receiving stolen property. He took a 12-year commuted sentence, with 10 years of probation and two years time served. (The YSL star Gunna took a similar deal, getting released from prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and gang charges in December.) Last month, Unfoonk was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity, along with minor traffic charges.

Plainclothes cops in Atlanta stopped Unfoonk’s car after observing a possible drug deal at a gas station. They found a handgun and weed in Unfoonk’s car. (Unfoonk told the cops that the gun, which was sitting in plain sight, was “clean.”) That arrest apparently constitutes a probation violation, and that was apparently enough to give him a decade in prison.