Hear Betty Davis’ Previously Unreleased “Crashin’ From Passion” From New Reissue Series

The legendary funk and soul musician Betty Davis passed away a little over a year ago. This year, her self-titled debut album celebrates its 50th anniversary, and the archival label Light In The Attic is celebrating with a new series of Betty Davis reissues. (They previously reissued Davis’ albums in the late ’00s.)

In addition to new editions of 1973’s Betty Davis, 1974’s They Say I’m Different, and Is It Love Or Desire? (which was originally recorded in 1976 but released by LITA in 2009), they are officially releasing Crashin’ From Passion, previously only available as a bootleg collection of tracks from Davis’ final 1979 recording sessions. This version of Crashin’ From Passion was made with Davis’ full approval before she passed.

Today, the label is sharing the album’s title track, which is a different song than “Crashin’ From Passion,” which appeared on Is It Love Or Desire?. Check it out below.

Crashin’ From Passion TRACKLIST:

01 “Quintessence Of Hip”

02 “She’s A Woman”

03 “No Good At Falling In Love”

04 “Tell Me A Few Things”

05 “I’ve Danced Before”

06 “You Make Me Feel So Good”

07 “I Need A Whole Lot Of Love”

08 “Hangin’ Out In Hollywood”

09 “All I Do Is Think Of You”

10 “Crashin’ From Passion”

11 “You Take Me For Granted”

Light In The Attic’s 50th anniversary reissues will be released on 8/25. Pre-order them here.