Jean-Benoît Dunckel is one half of Air, the chilled-out and luxuriant French Band™ that gave this website its name. His latest solo track as JB Dunckel is a goofy little party jam called “Summer Bip Bip” that sounds closer to Daft Punk than Air. It arrives with a remix by Mandarina that adds some extremely pleasing house piano among other adjustments. “My new single ‘Summer Bip Bip’ and its remix with Mandarina are now yours,” he writes on Twitter. “I had fun making it and I hope these tracks will follow you wherever you’re going this summer.” Listen below.