JB Dunckel – “Summer Bip Bip”

New Music June 23, 2023 9:33 AM By Chris DeVille

JB Dunckel – “Summer Bip Bip”

New Music June 23, 2023 9:33 AM By Chris DeVille

Jean-Benoît Dunckel is one half of Air, the chilled-out and luxuriant French Band™ that gave this website its name. His latest solo track as JB Dunckel is a goofy little party jam called “Summer Bip Bip” that sounds closer to Daft Punk than Air. It arrives with a remix by Mandarina that adds some extremely pleasing house piano among other adjustments. “My new single ‘Summer Bip Bip’ and its remix with Mandarina are now yours,” he writes on Twitter. “I had fun making it and I hope these tracks will follow you wherever you’re going this summer.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson

3 days ago 0

Inaugural Darker Waves Festival Announces New Order, Tears For Fears, B-52s, Echo & The Bunnymen, & More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest