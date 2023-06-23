Foo Fighters Play Surprise Glastonbury Set As The Churnups

Glastonbury, the biggest and most historic festival in the UK, is one of the few major festivals to not book Foo Fighters this year. Except, actually, they did book Foo Fighters. A band called the Churnups, scheduled to play Glasto’s Pyramid Stage at 6:15PM local time, was widely rumored to be the Foos. It indeed was the Foos. Dave Grohl and friends were spotted backstage setting up earlier today, and they took the stage right on time, confirming the speculation. As reported by fans on the ground, they did not introduced themselves upon arriving onstage but simply launched right into “All My Life” — a great opening song for a rock set at a music festival, surprise or not.

You can check out “The Pretender” below, or if you’re in the UK stream the whole set in the BBC’s iPlayer.