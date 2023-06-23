Foo Fighters Play Surprise Glastonbury Set As The Churnups

News June 23, 2023 1:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Glastonbury Set As The Churnups

News June 23, 2023 1:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Glastonbury, the biggest and most historic festival in the UK, is one of the few major festivals to not book Foo Fighters this year. Except, actually, they did book Foo Fighters. A band called the Churnups, scheduled to play Glasto’s Pyramid Stage at 6:15PM local time, was widely rumored to be the Foos. It indeed was the Foos. Dave Grohl and friends were spotted backstage setting up earlier today, and they took the stage right on time, confirming the speculation. As reported by fans on the ground, they did not introduced themselves upon arriving onstage but simply launched right into “All My Life” — a great opening song for a rock set at a music festival, surprise or not.

You can check out “The Pretender” below, or if you’re in the UK stream the whole set in the BBC’s iPlayer.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Foo Fighters But Here We Are
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson

3 days ago 0

Inaugural Darker Waves Festival Announces New Order, Tears For Fears, B-52s, Echo & The Bunnymen, & More

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest