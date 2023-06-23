Stream The Ferociously Catchy Self-Titled EP From Copenhagen/Barcelona Punks JJ & The A’s

Stream The Ferociously Catchy Self-Titled EP From Copenhagen/Barcelona Punks JJ & The A’s

New Music June 23, 2023 3:42 PM By Chris DeVille

JJ & The A’s are a combo with members in Copenhagen and Barcelona who play punk rock loud, fast, and catchy. They do it so well that you end up wondering why everybody doesn’t do it this way. The band has a new self-titled EP out today on the great London punk label La Vida Es Un Mus, who accurately describe it as “an absolute fireball of speed and energy.” The record blows through six songs in eight and a half minutes; it’s such a rush, and you should listen.

