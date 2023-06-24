Drake Releases Poetry Book, Announces Album

Drake has announced his first poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness by Kenza Samir And Aubrey Graham. Posting the news to his Instagram, Drake shared a photo of the book and a caption “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…” He also said that the book — written alongside songwriter/collaborator Kenza Samir — would be available later today (at 1 PM EST) via his website and other retailers.

Drake actually first teased the poetry book last year in the debut episode of his radio show Table For One. “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this. Shout-out to Kenza. Kenza, I love you. I want to send you some love,” he said. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year – we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.”

And there’s more: in a series of newspaper ads, Drake added in a QR code, which revealed that he’d be releasing a new album called FOR ALL THE DOGS. “I made an album to go with the book,” a message reads. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me FOR ALL THE DOGS. There’s no sign of a release date yet.