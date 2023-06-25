A little over a year ago, the grunge supergroup 3rd Secret quietly released their debut album. A few weeks ago, the group — which is made up of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, plus Void’s Bubba DuPree and Jennifer Johnson & Jillian Raye from Giants In The Trees — pushed a single, “Ditch,” to select radio stations, and put up a message on their official website teasing a new album. And on Friday, the band dropped their entire sophomore album 2nd 3rd Secret on streaming services with little fanfare. Check the whole thing out below.

2nd 3rd Secret is out now.