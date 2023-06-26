The New York singer-songwriter Anna Daneshevskaya Beckerman records under her middle name, which was also her great grandmother’s last name, as a way to keep her Russian-Jewish roots front and center. Daneshevskaya has been releasing music on Bandcamp since 2017. She recently signed with Winspear. Today, she’s released “Somewhere In The Middle,” her first single for the label, and announced plans to tour North America as Black Country, New Road’s opening act.

Daneshevskaya recorded “Somewhere In The Middle” with Model/Actriz’s Ruben Radlauer and Hayden Ticehurst. Radlauer and Ticehurst produced the track, and they both played different instruments — Radlauer on synth and drums, Ticehurst on synth and guitar. Black Country, New Road’s Lewis Evans also played sax on the song, but it has very little of the explosive experimentation that we expect of those two bands. Instead, it’s a warm, thoughtful song that foregrounds Daneshevskaya’s voice.

In a press release, Daneshevskaya describes the idea behind “Somewhere In The Middle” like this: “My grandma had two sisters and her parents would say ‘Anita has the looks, Miriam has the books, and Gloria has the charm.’ I used to think about which one I would want to be. I never questioned having to choose.” Below, check out Mia Duncan’s grainy video and Daneshevskaya’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

8/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

8/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

9/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

9/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal *

9/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

9/08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

9/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

9/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

9/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

9/14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

9/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

9/16 – Montreal, QC @ le National *

9/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (matinee) *

9/17 – Boston, AM @ The Sinclair (evening)*

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary *

9/20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre *

9/21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

* with Black Country, New Road