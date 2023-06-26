Lil Uzi Vert Announces The Pink Tape, Out Friday

Last year, Lil Uzi Vert shared the Red & White EP (featuring single “Space Cadet”) and a separate single, “Just Wanna Rock.” Today, following their performance at Sunday’s BET Awards, which contained a preview of the long-awaited The Pink Tape LP, Lil Uzi Vert has shared an official trailer for their forthcoming album, which the rapper first announced in July 2021. The full project is now scheduled to arrive this Friday, June 30, according to Uzi’s official website, which contains a pre-order link. Following 2020’s Eternal Atake and 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2, The Pink Tape is Uzi’s third studio album.

Back in March, Uzi spoke to TMZ about how they asked a “close group of friends [to] sift through 680 songs” for the album. They also talked about recording an album sober and how the results “came out even better.” They said, “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more… Even better. I could think more clearly. I didn’t just make random music… Just play off the beats. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Watch the Gibson Hazard-directed trailer below.

https://twitter.com/uziawge/status/1673123385881116678

Lil Uzi Vert taking over the BET Awards Stage! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/GqWIlaPeaw — Roc Nation (@RocNation) June 26, 2023

The Pink Tape is out 7/28 via Atlantic/Roc Nation. Pre-order it here.