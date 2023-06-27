A little over a year ago, Will Butler announced that he was leaving Arcade Fire. (A few months after Will’s departure, his brother Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct, so the timing felt like, well, timing.) Anyway, these days Will has been releasing his own post-Arcade Fire music: “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer To Thee,” plus “Willows,” a song credited to Will Butler + Sister Squares. The “Sister Squares” are actually Will’s backing band (Sara Dobbs, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore, and Miles Francis, who is listed as producer), and they’ve been playing with him for a decade. Now, Will + Sister Squares have announced their new self-titled album, coming September 22 on Merge.

Along with the news is a lead single and video, “Long Grass.” Here’s Will offering a bit of background on the album, which was recorded at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn and Miles’ Synthia Studio:

I met Jenny — my wife! — in college, the year before I joined Arcade Fire. When I needed a band to tour Policy [Merge, 2015], I asked [Jenny’s sister] Julie to join because I trusted her musically. And I asked Sara, Jenny and Julie’s childhood friend, because I knew she was super talented. Antibalas (who I was drumming for) opened some Arcade Fire shows,” says Miles, who offered to play drums anytime Will needed. Will, Julie, Sara, and Miles jelled on tour and everyone worked on vocal arrangements. All along, Jenny contributed to recordings and general performance ideas, and she joined onstage in 2019. After Generations [Merge, 2020], I considered making a weird solo record. Me alone in the basement, etc., etc. Mostly I realized that what I wanted was the opposite. I had quit my band Arcade Fire very recently, after 20 years—maybe the most complex decision of my life. I had spent the preceding two years at home with my three children. I was 39 years old. I was waking up every morning and reading Emily Dickinson, until I had read every Emily Dickinson poem. I was listening to Morrissey, to Shostakovich, to the Spotify top 50. I had unformed questions with inchoate answers. But, honestly, I was feeling great about the record.

Miles adds, “Will and I organically discovered our relationship as a production duo through making this album. We didn’t have to talk too much about things as they happened, because the music just flowed. As a producer, working with Jenny, Julie, and Sara is the dream. They connect so innately. In one motion they can conjure a mood, or get at the root of a feeling.”

Listen to and watch “Long Grass.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Open”

02 “Stop Talking”

03 “Willows”

04 “Long Grass”

05 “Me & My Friends”

06 “Saturday Night”

07 “Car Crash”

08 “Sunlight”

09 “Arrow Of Time”

10 “I Am Standing In A Room”

11 “Good Friday, 1613”

12 “Old Year”

13 “Hee Loop”

14 “The Window”

TOUR DATES:

07/29-30 – Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/17 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/07 – Riga, LV @ Palladium

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

11/12 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse

11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/17 – London, UK @ ICA

11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

12/01 – Washington, DC @ DC9

12/02 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Will Butler + Sister Squares is out 9/22 via Merge. Pre-order it here.