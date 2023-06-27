Boston “death rock” project Final Gasp have announced their signing to Relapse and a debut album, Mourning Moon. Coming September 22, the LP follows their 2021 Haunting Whisper EP and a couple of 2022 songs, “Homebound” and “The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill.” “The whole record has to do with loss,” says vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Today, Final Gasp are sharing a video for the album’s title track, directed by Caleb Gowett. “I wrote this song for someone but it ended up being about so many people who are either here or gone. It’s a love letter to loss,” Murphy explains.

Gowett adds of the video: “Dumah and Azrael have been banished from Heaven. Azrael on the Earth realm, and Dumah below. Azrael must trick the mourning Groom into helping him summon Dumah. But first Dumah will need an earthly body. The Groom’s recently deceased Bride will do just fine. Azrael and the Groom complete the summoning ritual and bring Dumah to the Earth realm. Reunited again, the Angels of Death light the flames of war and begin their reign over Earth. Destroying humanity one soul at a time.”

Listen to and watch “Mourning Moon” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Climax Infinity”

02 “Homebound”

03 “Botched Ritual”

04 “Frozen Glare”

05 “Seize”

06 “Blood And Sulfur”

07 “Mourning Moon”

08 “Unnatural Law”

09 “14 Gates”

10 “Temptation”

11 “The Vanishing”

12 “Rows Of Heaven”

TOUR DATES:

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Cousin Danny’s

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Shred Shed

07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

07/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

07/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy

07/12 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High

07/14 – Moscow, ID @ 1912 Center

07/15 – Seattle, WA @ Lucky Liquor

07/15 – Tacoma, WA @ New Frontier

07/16 – Olympia, WA @ Mortuary

07/17 – Portland, OR @ Blackwater

07/18 – Chico, CA @ Naked Lounge

07/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

07/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Jerry’s Pizza

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Monty Bar

07/22 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar

07/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply and Demand

07/24 – Yucaipa, CA @ Uptowner

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast

07/26 – El Paso, TX @ The Dungeon

07/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Mix

07/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

07/30 – Jackson, MS – Urban Foxes

07/31 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Downstairs

08/01 – Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse

08/02 – Savannah, GA – TBA

08/03 – Richmond, VA – Fuzzy Cactus

08/04 – Washington, DC – The Runaway

08/05 – New York, NY @ TV Eye

Mourning Moon is out 9/22 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.