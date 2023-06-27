Final Gasp – “Mourning Moon”
Boston “death rock” project Final Gasp have announced their signing to Relapse and a debut album, Mourning Moon. Coming September 22, the LP follows their 2021 Haunting Whisper EP and a couple of 2022 songs, “Homebound” and “The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill.” “The whole record has to do with loss,” says vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”
Today, Final Gasp are sharing a video for the album’s title track, directed by Caleb Gowett. “I wrote this song for someone but it ended up being about so many people who are either here or gone. It’s a love letter to loss,” Murphy explains.
Gowett adds of the video: “Dumah and Azrael have been banished from Heaven. Azrael on the Earth realm, and Dumah below. Azrael must trick the mourning Groom into helping him summon Dumah. But first Dumah will need an earthly body. The Groom’s recently deceased Bride will do just fine. Azrael and the Groom complete the summoning ritual and bring Dumah to the Earth realm. Reunited again, the Angels of Death light the flames of war and begin their reign over Earth. Destroying humanity one soul at a time.”
Listen to and watch “Mourning Moon” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Climax Infinity”
02 “Homebound”
03 “Botched Ritual”
04 “Frozen Glare”
05 “Seize”
06 “Blood And Sulfur”
07 “Mourning Moon”
08 “Unnatural Law”
09 “14 Gates”
10 “Temptation”
11 “The Vanishing”
12 “Rows Of Heaven”
TOUR DATES:
07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Cousin Danny’s
07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Shred Shed
07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits
07/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole
07/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy
07/12 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle
07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High
07/14 – Moscow, ID @ 1912 Center
07/15 – Seattle, WA @ Lucky Liquor
07/15 – Tacoma, WA @ New Frontier
07/16 – Olympia, WA @ Mortuary
07/17 – Portland, OR @ Blackwater
07/18 – Chico, CA @ Naked Lounge
07/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
07/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Jerry’s Pizza
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Monty Bar
07/22 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar
07/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply and Demand
07/24 – Yucaipa, CA @ Uptowner
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast
07/26 – El Paso, TX @ The Dungeon
07/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Mix
07/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
07/30 – Jackson, MS – Urban Foxes
07/31 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Downstairs
08/01 – Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse
08/02 – Savannah, GA – TBA
08/03 – Richmond, VA – Fuzzy Cactus
08/04 – Washington, DC – The Runaway
08/05 – New York, NY @ TV Eye
Mourning Moon is out 9/22 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.