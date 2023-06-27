The Detroit rapper Veeze has been a viral sensation for years. He raps in a casual sore-throat mutter, saying wild shit on internet hits like “Law N Order,” his 2020 adaptation of the Law & Order theme music. Until today, though, Veeze hasn’t released an album-length project since his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy. Today, he’s finally come out with his long-promised Ganger, which is being sold as his debut album.

Ganger is an easy listening, and it’s distinctly Detroit. Veeze raps in a stream-of-consciousness grumble that always seems like it could dissolve into a a coughing fit. He doesn’t really do anything to clean his style up for mass acceptance, and he raps over the synthy beats with funky basslines that remain a Michigan regional specialty. Lil Uzi Vert appears on the album-ending remix of Veeze’s viral hit “GOMD,” and the album also features appearances from Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Lucki. Below, stream Ganger and watch the video for album opener “Not A Drill.”

The self-released Ganger is out now.